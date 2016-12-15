George RR Martin Thinks Westworld Will Beat Game Of Thrones At Golden Globes

Hold the door – George RR Martin said what?

The writer of the ultra-popular Game Of Thrones novels has become known for his witty blog posts. On Wednesday, the creator spoke out about the Golden Globe nominations, and the respect he has for his show’s creative team.

He opened the post by congratulating the show for being nominated for Best Drama Series, and how exciting it is that shows like Westworld and Stranger Things are comprising the competition.

The author also extended his congrats to Lena Headey, who was nominated for an acting award for her role as Cersei Lannister.

In this post, however, Martin was extremely honest about Game Of Thrones‘ chances of winning the award. According to the writer, they don’t have much of a chance.

“Being an HBO guy, I’m thrilled that to see that both GAME OF THRONES and WESTWORLD have been nominated for the big prize… though WESTWORLD is going to be some tough competition. (In fact, I would figure WW for the favorite).”

This may just be a comment on the fact that Westworld is such a phenomenal show, or it could be Martin’s own way of saying the awards are given for more reasons than just overall quality of the content.

Either way, it’s difficult for a fan to hear that kind of talk from a show’s creator. It would be like the owner of a sports team saying they are probably going to get beat in the championship. Sure, the awards are out of the show’s control, but belief in your own product goes a long way.

You can read Martin’s full blog post here.

