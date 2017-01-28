George R R Martin To Release New Game Of Thrones Story This Year

While the Winds of Winter are a ways away from blowing, George R. R. Martin will indeed release a new story set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire this year.

According to Amazon (via Watchers on the Wall), a new anthology will release on October 10th featuring 15 new stories in the Game of Thrones universe.

The Book of Swords anthology, edited by Hugo Award winner Gardner Dozois, will be anticipated by fans for its new contributions to the world of Westeros by creator Martin.

There’s no synopsis for the story, but the fan site theorizes that it could pertain to the bloodline and history of House Targaryen, being an excerpt of Martin’s planned history of the family reportedly called Fire and Blood.

But that is all speculation at this point, and the book won’t release for some time.

However, any new Game of Thrones news is good news as fans eagerly await the return of the HBO series and Martin’s oft-delayed books.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in summer 2017.

