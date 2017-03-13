Game of Thrones Showrunners Pick The Worst Scene Of The Series

WATCH: Game of Thrones Season 7 Teaser Trailer

Game of Thrones has become iconic, even infamous, for many epic moments, but that doesn’t mean that every moment is a winner.

Critics of GoT have long said that the show is too slow, too boring, too “talky” – and even the most hardcore fan has admittedly had to sit through a slow scene (or two). The hit or miss reality of the show isn’t lost on those who make, it either: While at SXSW, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spoke to crowds and revealed what they think the series’ worst moment was.

While viewers may have their own view of what the series worst (read: most uncomfortable) moments are – the rapes, the gruesome murders, baby murders, and dismemberment – but for the people making the show, “worst” takes on a different meaning.

For Weiss and Benioff, the worst scene of the series was found (not surprisingly) in their first attempt to make it: the pilot. Here’s what they said about it (via Uproxx):

“There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written — probably the most embarrassing — with the Stark boys and Jon Snow and Theon. They’re all shaving each other — like getting their haircut. And they were all shirtless, and it’s like, ‘Wait, why is this in here?’ And the only reason it was in there [is because there] was no continuity between scenes in the pilot where their beards are all different [due to how much the actors had grown from when the pilot first started shooting to when it was re-shot a year later]. And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs.”

You can listen to Weiss and Benioff describe that scene (and watch it for yourself) in the clip from Game of Thrones season 1’s commentary. Excited for Game of Thrones’ return? Rate the show for yourself, below!

