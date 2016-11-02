Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner Reveal Matching Halloween Costumes

Who needs spooky costumes on Halloween? Definitely not Sophie Turner or Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones. The starlets recently shared their matching Halloween costumes with the world, and their get-ups are more silly than scary.

“Everyone loves a hash brownie,” Williams teased fans on Instagram earlier today. The actress added the caption to a photo of her and Turner dressed in their pun-tastic costumes. The actresses can be seen wearing traditional Girl Scout Brownie uniforms. The girls have their hair pulled into ornate ponytails, and Williams is shown sucking on a lollipop. They are rocking some bright yellow-and-brown tops which are completed with sashes patched with marijuana stitches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the drug is also known by the name ‘hash,’ fans can see how the name ‘hash brownies’ suits the pair’s costume. The puns only continued when Turner posted her own picture of the two with a punny caption. “Nortiness ensues,” she wrote, riffing off Sansa’s home in the North.

Obviously, these two girls had a plan for this holiday season and nailed their execution. The actresses first met when they were cast in HBO’s Game of Thrones, and the series stands as one of the most popular shows on TV today.

And, if you were wondering whether their costumes were for show, then think again. These girls are really best friends in real life. Their friendship was put on display earlier this year when fans learned that Turner and Williams got matching tattoos. Artist Miss Kat Paine at Belfast City Skinworks inked the actresses with the date, “07.08.09.” The date is an important one for the girls as that is when they discovered they had been cast for Game of Thrones.

Of course, these girls are not the only celebrity celebrating Halloween this year. Earlier today, Patton Oswalt shared an adorable photo with his fans that show him in a father-daughter ensemble. The actor can be seen dressed up as Trigon from Teen Titans while his daughter is wearing a Raven costume. Other celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have also shared their rather risque outfits for the holiday. And, as always, Neil Patrick Harris showed off his family’s over-the-top costumes which were inspired by classic Hollywood actors like Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe.

👑everyone loves a hash brownie👑 A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

However, none of those costumes can compare to this Victoria Secret model’s get-up. Alessandra Ambrosio stunned attendees at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills the other night with his costume. The model wore a low-cut, curvaceous Jessica Rabbit outfit that came complete with satin gloves and heels. Ambrosio is the second model to pull off the daring look as Heidi Klum famously donned the character’s sultry dress for Halloween a few years ago.