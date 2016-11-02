Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Poses For Strangest Photo Ever

Game of Thrones is filled to the brim with graphic violence, sex, and nudity. But at least it all makes sense since that is a completely fictional universe.

We cannot wrap our heads around the below Instagram photo featuring Maisie Williams being “grabbed” by Sophie Turner with a lollipop. Williams also sports a very smiley face while this is happening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stark Sisters 😃 #maisiewilliams #aryastark #sophieturner #sansastark #gameofthrones #hbo A photo posted by InstaThrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:55am PDT

The Game of Thrones star also posted another lollipop photo yesterday for Halloween, while also posting another Halloween costume reveal with Sophie Turner. A pattern maybe? There could be one.

Most people bring alcohol to house parties, @sophiet brings lollypops 🍭 A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:15am PDT

Whatever is going on in the above photos is definitely… interesting to say the least.

That being said, it does not change PopCultureNow.com’s love for Game of Thrones.

Are you ready for the final two seasons in Game of Thrones? Leave your answers in the comments below.

[H/T Instagram, GameOfThronesNotOfficial]