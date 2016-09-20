FX Renews Comedy Series ‘Atlanta’ And ‘Better Things’ For A Second Season

FX comedy series Atlanta and Better Things are returning to the small screen for their second season.

The shows were launched just last season with only a handful of episodes each, but both Atlanta and Better Things quickly proved their worth by smashing ratings.

Atlanta has been FX’s best premiere of any basic-cable primetime scripted debut in the last three years among adults between the ages of 18-49, while Better Things has drawn the most female viewers in FX’s history.

“It’s really gratifying to launch two new comedies that have received overwhelming critical acclaim right out of the gate and that are emblematic of FX’s award-winning brand,” Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, said Tuesday in a statement. “It is clear to us that Atlanta and Better Things have struck a nerve with viewers, which is a credit to Donald Glover’s vision for Atlanta and Pamela Adlon’s vision for Better Things. They, along with their spectacular casts, writers and directors, have created exceptional shows that we are incredibly proud to produce.”

Atlanta, starring Donald Glover, focuses on “two cousins, with different views on art verses commerce, on their way up through the Atlanta rap scene.”

Better Things, starring Pamela Adlon, focuses on an actress who “raises her three daughters while juggling the pressures of working in Hollywood and being a single parent.”

The series will return next season with 10 episodes each, up from eight for Better Things and nine for Atlanta.

