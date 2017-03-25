‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Calls off Engagement to Justin Hodak

Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak have ended their year-long engagement.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” Sweetin’s rep told E! News. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

The couple dated for two years before The Fuller House star announced her engagement on Instagram in January 2016.

Sweetin shared a photo of her diamond ring, writing, “So… Looks like the cats outta the bag! Haha! I’m so happy and he did a GREAT job with the ring! Good taste @justinhodak_ I love you!!”

This would have been the 34-year-old actress’ fourth wedding. She split with her third husband, Marty Coyle, in 2013 after one year of marriage. The two had a daughter together, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle.

She split with her ex-husband Cody Herpin, with whom she shares an 8-year-old daughter, Zoie, in 2010 and Shaun Holguin in 2006.

