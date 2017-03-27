Disturbing News Strikes Fuller House Star Jodie Sweetin And Ex Fiance

Fuller House‘s Jodi Sweetin was forced to call the cops on her ex-fiancé after he threatened to kill himself.

The 35-year-old actress and her former fiancé Justin Hodak had a blowout fight of epic proportions and she abruptly ended the engagement. Hodak claimed that he was going to commit suicide, and Sweetin felt obligated to call the cops to intervene, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When law enforcement officials arrived and spoke to Sweetin, she explained that he was in one of the bedrooms and had a gun. The police were able to get Hodak to put the firearm down.

After searching his records, the police discovered that Hodak is a felon. Therefore, he was arrested because it was illegal for him to possess a gun.

Hodak was bailed out of jail several hours later.

Jodi Sweetin and Justin Hodak dated for two years before getting engaged back in January 2016. Sweetin took to Instagram at the time to share a photo of her engagement ring.

“So…Looks like the cat’s outta the bag! Haha! I’m so happy and he did a GREAT job with the ring! Good taste @justinhodak_ I love you!” she captioned the snap.

So… Looks like the cats outta the bag! Haha! I’m so happy and he did a GREAT job with the ring! Good taste @justinhodak_ I love you!! A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Jan 22, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

Before her engagement to Justin Hodak, Sweetin has been married three times.

She first tied the knot at age 20 to an L.A. police officer named Shaun Holguin. The called it quits four years later. In 2007, Sweetin got hitched to a film transportation coordinator named Cody Herpin in Las Vegas, according to New York Daily News. The former couple had one daughter named Zoie but later finalized their divorce in 2010.

In the same year, Jodi Sweetin revealed that she was pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend at the time Morty Coyle. She gave birth to Beatrix in 2010. Sweetin and Coyle wed in 2012, but divorced a year later in June of 2013.

What are your thoughts on these shocking new details about Jodi Sweetin and her fiancé?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, New York Daily News]