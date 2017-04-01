‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Responds To Bianca Del Rio Calling Her Homophobic​

Candace Cameron Bure is firing back after being called homophobic on social media.

The Fuller House star found herself under social media fire Thursday when she took to Instagram wearing a shirt that read “Not today Satan.”

The phrase was popularized by​ RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio on season ​six of the popular Logo ​series.

After Bure posted the pic, Del Rio shared her post to her own Instagram, calling her out, writing: “IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW.”

IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW……… 😈❤😈❤ A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

After receiving the backlash, Bure commented on Del Rio’s post, defending herself against accusations that her religion made her ​homophobic​. Del Rio shared ​Bure’s comment​s​ ​on her ​own ​Instagram, writing, “HER RESPONSE.”

Again defending herself from the comments Bure wrote, “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart.”

“I’m not homophobic,” she continued. “Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone.”

“You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things,” Bure added. “I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people.”

HER RESPONSE…… 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @candacecbure #liveyourlife #lovejesus #republicanpride 😈 A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Bure’s views on homosexuality have long been scrutinized. Back in 2015, Bure made headlines when she defended an Oregon bakery for refusing to prepare a cake for a lesbian wedding.

“I don’t think this is discrimination at all,” Bure said. “This is about freedom of association, it’s about constitutional rights, it’s about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with.”

