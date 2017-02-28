Lisa Kudrow Just Dropped A Bomb About A Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that the cast of Friends has had a secret get-together in order to discuss filming a reunion of the classic TV show.

“We have convened,” the 53-year-old actress said. “Privately. For dinner.”

On Tuesday, Lisa Kudrow joined Today’s Savannah Guthrie explained that dinner party included Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was really fun! We had such a good time,” Kudrow said. “It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.”

Kudrow, who portrayed the eccentric Phoebe Buffay on the series, explained that she is trying not to let the fans get their fans up too much about a reunion show.

“If we don’t tell you that one’s coming, and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed,” she said. “I’m managing expectations.”

Even though the cast came together over dinner, Kudrow didn’t sound overly confident that a reunion show will happen.

“I don’t see it happening. What would it be about?” she noted. “The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch?”

Lisa Kudrow isn’t the only one that has been doubtful about a reunion series. Back in 2014, Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller, explained that she has been trying to get the group together just to have dinner but it’s been nearly impossible.

“It’s not gonna happen,” she said regarding a reunion. “There’s six friends and I’ve been trying to put a cast dinner together for 10 years. It doesn’t happen.”

The entire cast, except for Matthew Perry, got together in 2016 for the NBC special Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute. On the show, Jennifer Aniston dished on what it was like to play Rachel Green on the beloved series.

“We experienced friendship, family, heartbreak, babies — everything together,” the 48-year-old actress recalled. “We also sort of had a wonderful experience with the world loving us as well. They connected with us.”

