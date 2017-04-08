Fresno Woman With Webbed Feet And No Memory Claims To Be A Mermaid

Quick! Name an 80’s movie that could come to life!

If you said Back To The Future, E.T., or Poltergeist you’re wrong.

If you said 1984 you’re… much warmer.

But if you said Splash you are the winner! (There are no prizes and, honestly, if you instinctively answered Splash you probably don’t get called a “winner” very often.)

In a very bizarre turn of events, a soaking wet, half-naked woman with webbed feet was found wander around the streets of Fresno, California sometime after 3:15 am.

The woman told police that her name was Joanna but mostly answered “I don’t know” when asked questions. She also told the officers that she thought she was a mermaid.

Cops have to deal with a lot of things on a daily basis, but this has got to be in at the top 10 of the weirdest calls to respond to.

At the time, authorities said that she could be anywhere between the ages of 16 and 30 and that she was either white and/or Hispanic. They described her as having “brown hair and eyes, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds and has webbed toes on both feet.”

Literally, everything about this story screams SPLASH.

However, it turns out that the Fresno police department was able to identify the woman.

They did no divulge her name because they believe that she may have been the victim of a crime and, for that reason, they want to protect her identity.

They did reveal that she was 33 years old and from Virginia. They believe that she “flew to Fresno last week so she could check out the area in case she wanted to move here.”

OK, so maybe she’s not a “mermaid.” However, there are still plenty of other plausible scenarios that could explain her situation.

Maybe she played a mermaid in Hook and got lost while filming on location in the ocean and has been living with real mermaids this whole time. Or maybe she escaped from a real-life Island of Dr. Moreau.

There’s more to this story. There has to be…

