Fox News Host Brenda Buttner Dead At 55

Brenda Buttner, host of Fox News Channel’s “Bulls and Bears,” has passed away at age 55 after a battle with cancer, the network shared Monday.

Buttner’s colleague, Neil Cavuto, shared a tribute to her on his show Your World.

“She took stock of life much more than any stock in life. It’s what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth,” he said. “Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit. She democratized dollars and just made sense.”

He added, “Business journalism is never going to be the same. I just don’t know, now that she’s gone, whether we’ll ever be. Brenda Buttner, gone way too soon at 55.”

Buttner graduated with honors from Harvard University with a B.A. in social studies and later became a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, graduating with high honors in politics and economics.

Buttner is survived by her two daughters, People shares.

