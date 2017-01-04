Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant Dan Kay Dies Unexpectedly at 40

It’s a sad day for the Survivor family, as Dan Kay, a former contestant on Survivor: Gabon has died unexpectedly at age 40.

PEOPLE reports Kay passed away on December 31st according to an obituary from the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory.

The obituary detailed his life as an attorney from Brookline, New Hampshire, and also noted his “desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

Survivor host Jeff Probst tweeted his condolences upon hearing the news, saying, “I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan’s family.”

Kay is survived by his two children, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson “Jax” Russell-Reid as well as his mother Jean-Ann, sister, Andrea and girlfriend, Jennifer DePietro. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

