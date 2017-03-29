Former Britney Spears Guitarist Appears In Court For Sexually Assaulting Three Women

Timothy Pearson is known in the music world as an incredible guitarist playing with pop princess Britney Spears and the king of pop himself, Michael Jackson.

Unfortunately, that is not why he is making headlines this time around. The guitarist has been accused of a string of sexual assaults against young women. He denied six counts of sexual assault at Guildford Crown Court.

He was remanded on bail until his trial, which is set for next year on Jan., 2 2018.

Judge Robert Fraser stated to the court, “It’s depressing that that date is such a long way away.”

He asked the prosecution, “Is that the best you can do?”

The prosecutor Geoff Gelbert replied, “I’m afraid it is. There are so many witnesses, including defence witnesses.”

In his career, Pearson has seen much success playing for big names such as Boyzone, Elvis Costello, All Saints and Blue. His career big break came when he successfully auditioned to be the lead guitarist for Boyzone in 1996 and ended up on tour with the group just three weeks later.

However, the 44-year-old trained as a hairdresser with Toni and Guy when he was 17 and has owned Timothy Pearson Hairdressing in St James Place, Cranleigh, Surrey, for the past four years after ending his long career working with famous faces as a musician.

