Flipping Out Stars Jeff Lewis And Gage Edward Welcome New Daughter

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards are flipping for their new bundle of joy!

At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis. A photo posted by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

The Flipping Out stars welcomed their first child, daughter Monroe Christine Lewis, on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple has been together for seven and a half years and had previously pursued adoption before deciding to use a surrogate.

“At 4:22pm today, I grew up,” Lewis announced on Instagram with a photo cradling the baby. “Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.”

Congratulations to the new dads!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com