Flipping Out Stars Jeff Lewis And Gage Edward Welcome New Daughter

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards are flipping for their new bundle of joy!
The Flipping Out stars welcomed their first child, daughter Monroe Christine Lewis, on Tuesday afternoon.
The couple has been together for seven and a half years and had previously pursued adoption before deciding to use a surrogate.
“At 4:22pm today, I grew up,” Lewis announced on Instagram with a photo cradling the baby. “Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.”
Congratulations to the new dads!
