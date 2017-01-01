Flip Or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Posts Photo With New Beau’s Daughter

It looks like Christina El Moussa is moving on quickly. The HGTV star was pictured hanging out with her new boyfriend’s daughter. The two shared a drink in the winter wonderland, but there is no sign of the new beau.

After a public and rough split with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, the Flip or Flop star seems to have decided to put the past behind her and move on. She is known to be dating, or at the very least spending time with a contractor, who she and her ex-husband worked with in the past, named Gary Anderson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️🍾 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

It seems that Christina isn’t just getting close to Gary, but also to his family. Christina posted a photo of her posing with Gary’s daughter from Park City, Utah. The two were sharing glasses of champagne while spending some time on the ski hill.

Though it’s unclear when Christina and Gary started seeing each other, it was clear that Gary was at the El Moussa home the day that Tarek left the house with a gun back in May. Gary is the one who told the cops that he saw Tarek, who was clearly distressed, leave out the back door of the home, jump the fence, and make his way down a hiking trail.

That was the night that Christina called the police believing that Tarek had intentions to kill himself in the woods after he left their home After that incident, the couple’s troubles only started escalating, despite their trying to eventually save their marriage. Tarek and Christina are still currently separated.

Perhaps this photo of Christina and Gary will lead the HGTV star to finally open up about her possibly relationship with Gary. She has yet to confirm any details.

More: Rob Kardashian Posts Photos Of Dream And Blac Chyna Following Hospitalization | Azealia Banks Reveals Blood-Covered Room Where She Practices Witchcraft | Todd Fisher Describes Debbie Reynolds’ Final Moments Thinking of Carrie Fisher | Amanda Nunes Wins Fight Against Ronda Rousey At UFC 207

[H/T TMZ]