Flip Or Flop: Christina El Moussa Rumored To Be Dating Family Contractor

The saga of Flip Or Flop stars gets more and more complicated as Christina El Moussa has now been rumored to be dating the family contractor!

In Touch magazine reports that El Moussa has been dating Gary Anderson, a contractor who has a long history with the family. Apparently, Christina has been seeing Anderson romantically for months now, although sources have yet to confirm the rumors. Anderson is a two-time divorcee and, despite being a contractor, pulls in quite a hefty paycheck every month.

What do you think of the situation? Is Christina allowed to date anyone she wants or should she not be dating someone so closely linked to both her and her husband?

[H/T E! Online/In Touch]