First Photo Revealed Of Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa With New Boyfriend Gary Anderson

Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa has officially been spotted in public with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson.

The 33-year-old HGTV star broke up with her husband and co-host Tarek El Moussa last year and is currently in the midst of the divorce proceedings.

In the photo obtained by InTouch, El Moussa and her new beau are seen walking arm in arm during a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood in Yorba Linda, California.

The two were rocking casual outfits in sweats and running shoes.

A source told InTouch, “They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together – totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!”

The mother of two reportedly spent the holidays with Gary and his family.

While on vacation in Park City, Utah, El Moussa took a photo with Gary’s daughter and shared the snap on social media. She posted the pic on Instagram with the caption: “My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection.”

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️🍾 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

While Christina looks totally happy with her new beau, the latest reports about her relationship with her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa have claimed that the two were butting heads nonstop while filming their HGTV show.

An insider close to the Flip or Flop stars told Life & Style magazine that things became so incredibly tense between teh two last spring that the “crew was asked to be efficient with takes so that there was no downtime for Tarek and Christina on set.

The source continued by saying, “When there’s downtime bad things happen.”

To avoid Tarek while filming, the source said that Christina would go sit in her car.

“One time he went up and started pounding on the window,” the insider said. “Christina locked the doors.”

An HGTV insider also said: “Christina feels like she has been put through hell with Tarek. After trying to keep their marriage together for years, she couldn’t put up with it anymore.”

