First Look At Tom Holland In New Lost City Of Z Trailer

The upcoming jungle mystery film – The Lost City Of Z – is set to release in April 2017, and Amazon Studios just released a new trailer.

The movie, based on the novel by David Grann, stars former Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam as Percy Fawcett. Based on the real events of his life, explorer Fawcett spent years searching for a lost city in the Amazon. In 1925, he and his son disappeared, never to be seen again. The film follows these explorations, and one in particular in which Fawcett and his team search for a missing British Colonel.

The Lost City Of Z also stars Twilight alum Robert Pattinson, as fellow explorer Henry Costin, and American Sniper star Sienna Miller as Percy Fawcett’s wife, Nina.

In addition to this all-star cast, Marvel’s newest Spider-Man has a lead role in the film. Tom Holland portrays Jack Fawcett, the young son of Percy who ended up lost with his father in real life.

The new trailer features the first look at Holland in the film, and it’s a stark contrast to his style in Spider-Man: Homecoming. (Get it, Stark?) Instead of donning his usual boyish look, Holland is seen sporting a mustache for the new film.

Not much was seen of Holland in the trailer, but it’s enough to get fans excited. While The Lost City Of Z doesn’t hit theaters for another couple of months, audiences at the New York Film Festival were treated to a screening to close the festival.

Directed by James Gray, The Lost City Of Z will hit theaters April 21, 2017.

