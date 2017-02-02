First Look At Stranger Things Star In Stephen King’s IT

The killer clown is back, but he’ll have to go through some Stranger Things before he accomplishes his devious tasks.

Finn Wolfhard – Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things – landed one of the lead roles in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation IT.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the official first look at the terrifying Pennywise clown has been released, there haven’t been any other images or footage from the rest of the production. That changed today, when the first photo of Wolfhard in character surfaced online.

Wolfhard plays Richie Tozier, one of the main characters in the film. He helps lead the other children in the fight against Pennywise, and should be the focus of many of the scenes.

Harry Anderson played the role of Tozier in the original film.

The cast features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, Javier Botet as The Leper, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris, Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers, Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter, and Logan Thompson as Victor Criss.

IT will hit theaters September 8th, 2017.

MORE from IT: You Won’t Believe What Actor Was Almost Cast As Pennywise In IT Adaptation | New Glimpse Of Pennywise On Stephen King’s IT Set / It Director Andy Muschietti Teases First Look At Pennywise Character