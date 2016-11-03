First Look At Neil Patrick Harris In A Series Of Unfortunate Events Teaser

Netflix has rolled out some of the most acclaimed and beloved television series’ over the last few years. Shows like House Of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and more have taken audiences by storm.

This January, Netflix looks to unveil one of their most anticipated series since they began producing original programming. A Series Of Unfortunate Events, based on the Lemony Snicket novels, is set to be one of the first acclaimed series from the streaming service that can appeal to a wider audience. Most of their shows tackle a harder rating, but Unfortunate Events will be appropriate for almost all ages.

This week, Netflix released the first footage of the series in the form of a teaser trailer. At the very end of the minute-long video, just before the titles appear, we get our first look at Count Olaf.

Count Olaf is the main character of the series, and acts as the main protagonist to the orphans he adopts. The man is strange, and only a strange actor could pull off the role.

In a previous film adaptation, Jim Carrey took on the mantle of the Count. He did well, but the movie didn’t perform as well as many had hoped. The casting announcement for the Netflix series has been the talk of the town during the entire production.

The one and only Neil Patrick Harris will portray Count Olaf in the series.

Harris looks phenomenal as the character in this trailer. He is almost unrecognizable with all of the facial prosthetics, but is a carbon copy of the fictional character. His tone seems slightly darker than Carrey’s iteration, but still seems as though it will have moments of fun sprinkled throughout.

All episode of the series will air simultaneously on Friday, January 13, only on Netflix.