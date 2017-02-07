First Look At Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider Reboot Set Photos

With cameras rolling on the reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise, photos have surfaced of new star Alicia Vikander filming a stunt-filled scene.

Vikander stars as Lara Croft in the new film—taking cues from the Square Enix video game reboot that explores the character’s origins—and appears to be performing some of the stunts set for the film.

No more Angelina Jolie bootie shorts.

These shots show very clearly that the new Lara Croft’s look appears similar to the video game counterpart.

The Oscar Award winner for Best Supporting Actress appears to have a handle on the stunts, which depict her hands bound by rope while scaling across a damaged, narrow pipe.

Was she a prisoner, and is she escaping? The first game rebooted game showed many of her shipwrecked crew mates either slaughtered or kidnapped by cult members, and Croft escapes their clutches to mount her rescue mission.

🔸🔹 Alicia Vikander on set of Tomb Raider!!! pic.twitter.com/SV2NVXNdwX — AliciaVikander Daily (@AliciaVikanderD) February 6, 2017

Vikander was secured by wire for most of the shots, darting across the pipe and dangling on the side. The Uncharted-inspired mechanics from the game series seem to have an influence on the film’s action sequences.

Will Tomb Raider suffer the dreaded video-game-adaptation curse like Vikander’s boyfriend, Michael Fassbender in Assassin’s Creed?

Hopefully not, and these photos show they’re using the influences that made the new series of games great.

📷 First look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider!!! #AliciaVikander pic.twitter.com/VZVAZ5lo7P — Alicia Vikander (@vikanderonline) February 6, 2017

The film stars Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) as Lara Croft, Dominic West (Punisher: War Zone, The Wire) as Lord Richard Croft, Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands) as Lu Ren, and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Justified) as the film’s main villain.

Tomb Raider has been written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is also slated to write upcoming films like ROM, Sherlock Holmes 3, and Gotham City Sirens. The movie is being directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthag (The Wave).

Tomb Raider is now filming and is set to hit theaters March 16, 2018.