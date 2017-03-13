Father Allegedly Takes His Twin 16-Year-Old Daughters’ Lives, Turns Gun On Self

In a tragic turn of events, law enforcement officers are working a case involving twin sisters who were allegedly murdered by their own father before he turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the family’s St. Charles, Illinois condominium home sometime after 5 PM on Friday and that’s when they discovered the bodies of 8-year-old Randall R. Coffland and his 16-year-old daughters Tiffany and Brittany Coffland.

Randall’s estranged wife, and the twins’ mother, Anjum Coffland was also injured in the shooting but is alive and in stable condition at Delnor Community Hospital. Reportedly, the couple were still married but lived at separate addresses.

Police officials did tell journalists that they believe the incident to be a “murder-suicide.”

A school friend of Brittany and Tiffany, Ally Siebrasse, spoke to reports about the girls and the crime, saying, “It’s kind of unnerving to realize that someone you were so close with, and could see in a day, and could be gone in a matter of hours. Tiffany would just absolutely light up a room with her smile. Her personality. She was an amazing young girl. You could tell made everyone better just by knowing her.”

Police also stated that they had previously responded to a domestic incident at the family home on February 9th, but didn’t release any specific details about what went on or what the resolution was.

A neighbor, Tammy Hartje, spoke to news outlets about what she saw the night of the murders. She stated that something felt off that evening, and went on to say, “When I walked across the street I had heard screams. I looked up and I noticed in that apartment they had the door open and I was thinking that’s weird because it was so cold outside.”

A memorial was created on a bench near the home where the family lived, and mourners have been showing up and expressing their sympathies by laying flowers and lighting candles, according to reports. Additionally, someone placed three wooden crosses at the front of the bench with the names of Randall, Brittany. and Tiffany.

