Father Murdered While Waiting Outside Of 4-Year-Old Son’s School

A college professor was shot outside his 4-year-old son’s school in Naperville, Illinois. The man was waiting for his son to leave the building when the shooting occurred.

Matthew Lange was found sitting in his car outside his son’s school. His windows were rolled down, and his music was blasting.

When the police arrived at the scene, after reviewing a series of calls about an unresponsive man in a car outside a school, they noticed the Lange’s windows were not rolled down but were completely shot out. They also found Lange slumped over the steering wheel. He had been shot several times and died as a result.

Lange’s son was not in the car when the shooting occurred. Instead, the young boy was inside participating in a school concert. Though the boy attends classes at the school, he is actually enrolled at the Helena Modjeska Polish School Naperville.

Currently, the authorities are declining to comment on the ongoing investigation and encouraging anyone with information to come forward. There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Lange was a professor at a local religious university in Romeoville, Illinois, Lewis University. He taught psychology and was the director of the accelerated program at the school. The university has since extended its “deepest sympathy” to the family during this difficult time.

