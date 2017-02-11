Father Kills Wife And 8-Year-Old Daughter in Murder-Suicide

46-year-old Jefferson Stovall’s body was found next to his 43-year-old wife Penny and 8-year-old daughter MaKenszie’s bodies in an apparent murder-suicide in Corsicana, TX. Deputies discovered the bodies of the family after other family members couldn’t reach the couple for 24 hours.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner told PEOPLE that it was “blatantly obvious” that Jefferson was responsible for the two murders and his own suicide, but didn’t elaborate on what evidence brought them to that conclusion. A .44 magnum rifle was found on the scene.

Tanner went on to reveal that the police department had never received any complaints about the household, so it was difficult to determine any possible motivations for the killings.

The Sheriff also revealed that there was alcohol present at the scene, but it’s unclear if that tied into the incident.

Tanner told PEOPLE, “Any time you’re dealing with the needless loss of life, especially a child of 8 years of age, [an] innocent 8-year-old, it’s a traumatic experience for the community.” He added, “But it’s also [important] that we keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers, because it’s troubling for the officers to investigate such a scene.”

MaKenzie was a second grade student at Mildred Elementary school, who took to Facebook to make a statement about the senseless killings.

“As a family we are devastated to learn about the reported loss of a second grader from Mildred Elementary. We extend our heart felt sympathy to the family,” read the statement. “Additional counselors and support will be available to meet the needs of our students and staff tomorrow. Please keep the student’s family as well as our Mildred ISD family in your thoughts and prayers. Be blessed.”

