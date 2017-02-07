Fast And Furious Live Is Bringing The Action To You

The Fast And Furious franchise has been one of the biggest box office success stories of the last 20 years, and it looks like they’re now taking the show on the road.

Universal has partnered with Brand Events to create Fast And Furious Live, and take it on a global arena tour.

The show will contain all of the big stunts from the movie franchise, and will also incorporate many of the series’ key moments.

The official press release had this to say regarding the travelling stunt show:

Fast & Furious Live brings to life the physics-defying stunts that have defined the eight-film franchise.Using the most advanced technology and featuring all the favorite cars from the blockbuster series, Fast & Furious Live will evoke the most audacious moments from the beloved series.Audiences will feel the heat from flaming exhausts and marvel at mind-blowing vehicular acrobatics as scene after scene unfolds with the most immersive, entertaining technology imaginable.

The global tour will begin in January 2018, while cities and dates have yet to be announced. For more details, head over to FastAndFuriousLive.com

