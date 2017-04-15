Farrah Abraham Reveals Hopes For Own ‘Teen Mom’ Spin-Off Series

Looks like Teen Mom O.G. star Farrah Abraham wants to move on to her own reality series. The 25-year-old reality star talked with Hollywood Life about her future and made it clear she wants her own.

“I think when Teen Mom is done, I’ll move on to my own show and do more of the things in my kind of way and creativity,” Farrah said, while promoting the new season of Teen Mom OG. She said she’d like to “maybe just show more business and more fun, in that nature.”

“We don’t get to see much of that — it’s more Teen Mom stuff and agendas. And that’s what I really love, when I can do other shows,” she added. Farrah also previewed that right now, she’s focusing on being a business woman and focusing on her daughter.

“This season I think you’re really just seeing me being the biggest cheerleader for my daughter — once-in-a-lifetime experiences, being a baby boss, owning her own children’s boutique, being involved with that,” she added. “It’s so much fun doing fashion, and toys, and fun events. It’s just great! Honestly, every day we come to work, we just love it so much. It’s truly a blessing to be able to have those opportunities and be that entrepreneur. I’m thankful to God!”

Farrah did speak about having more kids and revealed she is not ready at the moment. But did say she is very interested in adoption when the time comes.

“That’s truly something important to me. There’s a lot of kids in the world and some of them unfortunately do not have great parents or maybe their parents died, they were in the adoption situation,” she said. “I kind of want to focus on that more in my future, not right now Right now I’m just [focused on] having less responsibilities, being single, and having fun. Because one day all of this kind of settles, and then I can be more prepared to bring somebody else into our life. And I think I’m waiting for the appropriate time.”

The premiere of Teen Mom O.G. airs Monday, April 17 at 9 PM ET on MTV.

