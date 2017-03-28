‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Shares New Out Of Control Pic

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has caught a lot of criticism over the years for a variety of reasons. Many people didn’t agree with her parenting skills when they were documented on the MTV reality series, some people disagree with posting reviews of your own frozen yogurt shop under your own name, and some people didn’t like that she posted a photo of her 7-year-old wearing heels on social media. Possibly hoping to tap into her followers’ primal instincts, Abrahams recently posted a photo to social media that was full of cleavage to make people forget about their issues with the reality star.

#mood @Benjaminbrett A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

The relatively boring photo, which features the star sitting in a chair with her cleavage pointing at the camera, was captioned “mood.” Considering how mundane the photo and her expression is, it’s tough to say what this mood could possibly be.

In addition to the amount of cleavage on display, another interesting thing about this photo is that it doesn’t have a single comment. Considering the reality star has almost a million followers and one thing social media users love to do is comment with lewd remarks on photos of women, but this photo doesn’t have a single sentiment.

Most likely, Abraham turned off commenting on this specific photo for some reason, but why could that be? Is it possible that she was sick of the sexual attention and wanted to avoid it completely? Was she nervous people wouldn’t be a fan and would leave negative criticisms? The world may never know.

Why do you think Abraham turned off the comments for a photo like this? Let us know in the comments, which we promise we won’t turn off!

