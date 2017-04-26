Farrah Abraham Invites Simon Back To Help With Her Business

Looks like even a breakup can’t keep Farrah Abraham from Simon Saran.

The Teen Mom OG star brought back her ex-boyfriend to help her as she worked on one of her three businesses during this week’s episode of the MTV reality series.

The controversial Teen Mom starlet spoke to her pal Paola about her on-again off-again beau. Farrah revealed, “Simon is coming to town tomorrow to train employees,”but she made it clear that she would be “keeping it profesh” and that he was not “marriage material.”

While the work portion of Simon’s trip to Austin seemed to go well, the former couple squabbled when they discussed their future.

“I’m not going to be hung up on somebody who isn’t going to commit,” Farrah said.

Personal issues aside, Farrah revealed why she chose Simon to help her out?

“I always have to hire extra guys to come through and help because I delegate,” Farrah told MTV News. “Simon has his own tools and his own tips and whatever. I have to say that every time he is in my store, he’s clumsy and he breaks things. It’s really annoying to me. But I do invite him down, and I do have a good time.”

Earlier this month multiple outlets started spilling the details That Farrah and Simon had called it quits again. The Teen Mom star confirmed to Us Weekly at the Teen Mom OG Press Day on April 4 that she’s split from Saran.

“Status is single, and I’m superhappy to be Farrah again,” Farrah said.

The couple, who have documented their ups and downs on the hit MTV show for seasons now, dated for more than two years.

To see more of the drama between Farrah and Simon watch Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV.

