Farrah Abraham Opens up About Why She Stormed off ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Where there is drama, there’s a pretty good chance there’s Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham hanging around somewhere.

That was definitely the case when Abraham stormed off set on the season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp, and now the reality star is giving some insight into what went down.

After her mother called the dropped charges against her “bogus” and claimed Abraham had threatened to kill her, Abraham stormed off the set of the WEtv show.

“Why am I raising my voice, why am I arguing and fighting up against somebody who can’t admit to what is really happening and going on in our family history?” the MTV star told E! News. “I get really upset when I’m around liars. I detest people who lie. I can’t stand it.”

The tense moment was brought on when Abraham mentioned a physical altercation with her now-estranged mother Debra Danielsen.

According to the MTV star, this is not the last time the incident will be brought up during her time on Marriage Boot Camp.

“There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page,” she said. “So, sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there’s just a certain point in time where you’re like, ‘Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,’ and you’re like, ‘Why do I even want to be around them anymore?’ The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going.”

Here’s to hoping the mother-daughter duo reconcile at some point.

