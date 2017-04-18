Farrah Abraham Makes Dating Announcement After Her Breakup With Boyfriend

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has opened up about being on the dating scene again since breaking up with boyfriend Simon Saran.

The 25-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about being single again and revealed she is “back to her good old self.”

“My relationship status is single. Living the dream,” Abraham told PEOPLE. “I’m back to my good old self.”

Abraham was recently linked to on-again off-again boyfriend Saran for more than two years, but it just wasn’t working out for the couple.

“I dedicated some time to him and I think I just need to move on,” Farrah said. “I’m used to having boyfriends doing press and bad stuff to me in the past, but if he wants to comment, he should keep it supportive and he could have a friend.”

And it looks as though he may be a real friend.

Just last week, Abraham took to Instagram to share a handful of photos of her and Sophia’s trip to Key West, Fla., but the mom and daughter were not alone. The reality star shared photos of her posing alongside Saran on the tropical getaway.

Farrah also opened up about what she wants in her future relationship saying that she would want someone supportive and not jealous of her career.

“If I find somebody who is just understanding of adversity and I find a man who is equally adverse, then that is the best thing for me to be partnered with. They can’t be jealous and they can’t stop my career,” she explained. “With Simon, when I met him, I stopped doing my tours and stopped traveling. He has his own reasons for fights and arguments that I couldn’t deal with, so I stopped some things.”

“Now, I’m starting to take up tours again and I’m traveling more and that’s just a part of Farrah that has to be there,” Abraham continued. “Otherwise, I’ll be older and looking back and seeing that I said no to all these opportunities and I have all those.”

The 25-year-old entrepreneur is excited about her single life and looks forward to getting back out there.

“I’m living my life single. Single is good for me,” Abraham admitted. “I was single before I met Simon, and I was very good at being single. It’s no stress and you get to meet more friends and do other things that you normally don’t get to do.”

