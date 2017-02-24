Famous Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Reveals Spandex-Filled Workout Photo

The hottest weather girl, Yanet Garcia, has posted a new spandex filled picture on Instagram.
From the picture it looked as if Garcia was stretching to start a run and captioned the pic, “Never let fear define who you are. Taking chances is much less scary than the regret of not taking chances. [Mexican flag emoji] [fire emoji].”
Everyone knows Garcia is a fitness buff and she occasionally shares pictures of herself working out in spandex-filled pictures that show off her physique.
Just a week ago she posted a photo of herself in the gym working on her legs and glutes. Fortunately for viewers the picture showed off her amazing butt. Garcia captioned the photo, “I am a driven woman with very clear goals. My @womensbest shake is one of my best allies #womensbest.”
