Family Lets Son Die Of Sepsis Instead Of Seeing A Doctor

Sarah and Timothy Johnson of Minnesota adopted their son, Seth, in 2010. Five years later, Seth died, and now the Johnsons are facing child neglect charges. As it turns out, Seth was suffering from pancreatitis, but his parents didn’t take him to see a doctor and he died of sepsis.

When Seth started acting out of the ordinary, Sarah and Timothy allegedly tried looking up his symptoms online. They concluded that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. They also determined that he was suffering from a brain injury and had been born with fetal alcohol syndrome.

Despite Seth acting strange, the Johnsons decided to leave town for a wedding, leaving Seth with an older sibling for the weekend. When they returned, they found Seth nearly lifeless. But instead of taking him to see a doctor, the couple allegedly “prayed for his health.” They said they never sought out a doctor because they didn’t want Seth to be put on medication.

Seth died on March 30, 2015. When the investigators found him, his body was curled up on a vomit covered mattress, underweight and malnourished. His body was covered in bruises. Later on, the Medical Examiner found multiple contusions on his face, forearms, chest, butt, and lower abdomen. The Johnsons claim that at one point, Seth started to throw himself down the stairs.

Neither Timothy nor Sarah Johnson’s have made any comments about their adoptive son’s death. If convicted, they could be facing 12 months in jail.

