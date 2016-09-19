Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ Is Amazing Tribute To Some Of Hollywood’s Best

IN MEMORIAM: Remembering those lost over the past year. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vmBrfQqpTM — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2016

Henry Winkler presented this year’s ‘In Memoriam’ ceremony at the Emmys and boy was it an emotional one.

The video reel features clips from Gene Wilder, George Kennedy, Garry Marshall, Doris Roberts, and many more.

It’s hard to pick a favorite clip, as they are all great in their own ways. Each and every actor and actress featured will be sorely missed.

[H/T Twitter / @ABC]