Emma Stone To Host Saturday Night Live

Here we go again! If you are a fan of Emma Stone, then set aside your Saturday night on December 3. The beloved actress will return to Saturday Night Live as a host, so you can be sure Stone will bring her comedy game to Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live confirmed the actress would return to the late-night series on Twitter. Stone will appear on the show December 3 alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes.

With Stone slated to join Saturday Night Live for its 42nd season, the series has gained another all-star talent. The long-running show has already had hosts like Margot Robbie, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dave Chappelle, and more host. And, for musical guests, Mendes will join a list which includes acts like The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and others.

Of course, fans of Stone will know the actress has a long history with Saturday Night Live. She first hosted an episode back in October 2011 and called the week one of the greatest in her life so far. She then hosted again the next year, cameoed in an episode in 2014, and appeared in the series’ 40th anniversary special.

At the moment, Stone is gearing up to promote her upcoming movie La La Land with co-star Ryan Gosling. The film will see Stone play an aspiring actress, and it will feature original music and choreographed numbers. The actress has also signed on to join the sports-comedy Battle of the Sexes, Love May Fail, and a live-action adaptation of One Hundred and One Dalmations as Cruella de Vil.

Stone’s appearance on Saturday Night Live will bring back from very welcome talent. This year’s season features plenty of new regulars since mainstays like Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah left the series. Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasensor, and Mikey Day filled in the vacant spots, so Stone will have new faces to act against when she hosts in December.