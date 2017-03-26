Emily Ratajkowski Invited Her Followers Into Bed With Her In New Photo

Before the advances of smartphones and social media, the world of celebrities and supermodels was a complete mystery to your average citizen. However, the technological advancements of the last few decades have not only made it easier for famous people to document their daily lives, but it’s also incredibly easy to share those moments with their fans. In 2017, people don’t have to wonder what it would be like to see Emily Ratajkowski in bed, she just shows you.

When most people wake up on Sunday mornings, they’re typically groggy from whatever they might have been doing the night before. Emily Ratajkowski, however, was up bright and early for a photo shoot in her underwear, as you can see from the photo above. The model posted the photo to her Instagram story, meaning it would disappear from her followers’ feeds after 24 hours.

Her white bra matched the bright white linens upon which she was laying and provided lots of contrast from her tanned skin.

If you wondered how to get as nice of a tan as hers, one way to do it is from constantly wearing a bikini and going to the beach, something Ratajkowski always appears to be doing.

Considering how often she appears in bikinis, the model decided she wanted to give something back to her followers, and recently shared some tips on how to take good bikini selfies.

During the bikini selfie tutorial, she said, “So the first thing that you want to do, is find your light on the beach – that usually means being in the shade and out of the bright, bright sun so you’re not blown out.”

She didn’t mention anything about having a figure like hers, but it would surely help.

