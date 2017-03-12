Emily Ratajkowski Completely Spills out Of Her Bikini On Snapchat

If you look like Emily Ratajkowski, you’re going to take every opportunity you can to show yourself off. Whether she does this out of the goodness of her heart to allow people to gawk at her assets or if she does it to brag about how you probably don’t look like her, it’s tough to say. It’s also possible that even with the massive success of her modeling career, she sometimes could use reminders from her fans that they enjoy what they’re seeing, but whatever the reason, the 25-year-old has no problem showing herself off on social media. She recently took to Snapchat to show off a bikini in which she spilled out of from all angles.

UP NEXT: Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexiest Instagram Snaps

Videos by PopCulture.com

The recent photo only furthers the adventures she’s been having over the weekend, having previously scorched social media with photos of herself in a white thong bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The model gained massive amounts of attention when she starred in the music video for Robin Thicke’s pop hit “Blurred Lines,” which featured Ratajkowski in skimpy clothing gyrating for the camera. The video was so racy that there were two different versions of it, one more suitable for TV and one that was more provocative and uncensored.

The video quickly helped her dominate not just the world of modeling, but also allowed her to transition into different arenas. In 2014, Ratajkowski took on a part in David Fincher’s thriller Gone Girl, in which she played a seductive student who persuaded Ben Affleck’s character to engage in a romantic tryst. This role, and a specific love scene, showed off more skin than the music video.

With all of the positive attention the model drew, she also had to deal with the negative impacts of notoriety, as she was the target of hacking in 2014 in a massive attack on many celebrities‘ iPhones. The hack resulted in intimate photos of the model being made public without her permission.

This hasn’t been the only time the actress has been targeted by hackers, as earlier this year another hacker claimed to have gotten into her iCloud to obtain even more private photos of hers. Luckily, the outlets the hacker reached out to in hopes of selling the photos rejected them, knowing what a massive invasion of privacy it is.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Express]