Emilio Rivera Shares Brilliant Mayans MC Fan Video

On Wednseday, Emilio Rivera shared an awesome Mayans MC fan video on social media. The 55-year-old actor posted a clip of a California-based tattoo artist creating an intricately-designed tat that features Rivera’s face and the word “Mayans.”

Rivera shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “#Rollout This is some BaadAss Artwork from @tatt2envy, Thank You for the tribute Brother, Much Respect rite back #Mayansmc #marcusalvarez #emiliorivera #SOA.”

“This tribute was done for Emilio Rivera,” tattoo artist Juan Ortiz said in the video. “The reason why I chose him was because he motivated me as an artist growing up watching his movies, and growing up with other friends and then watching the movies made me want to do a tribute to Emilio Rivera as a humble artist and professional.”

“[Rivera] has a strong personality so you have to catch it,” Ortiz said. “His personality is really strong and that’s one of the reasons why I like his films, and that’s why I like following his acting because that’s how I grew up in the streets…so it just became a tribute. He reached back before, and he’s a humble person. I wanted to do this artwork as a tribute for him.”

Tattoo artist Juan Ortiz will likely be thrilled to know that Emilio Rivera will possibly be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez in the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC. Emilio Rivera spoke out about the offshoot series claiming that SOA creator, Kurt Sutter, has another “hit” show on his hands.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter has created another hit,” Rivera said. “Kurt is one of the best writers out there. I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know.”

Rivera also addressed whether he was going to be starring in the series. Check out what Rivera had to say here.

Is this the best Sons of Anarchy themed tattoo you have ever seen?

