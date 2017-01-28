Elizabeth Hurley Shatters 51 With Gorgeous New Photos

On Thursday, Elizabeth Hurley showed off her bikini body during a beach day with her teenage son, Damien, and you will never believe she is 51-years-old by looking at this pic.

The Royals star captioned the snap: “Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by #damianhurley1.”

Since posting this gorgeous photo, Hurley’s photo racked up more than 22k likes on Instagram. Hundreds of her followers took to the comments section to make remarks about how incredible she looked.

In the pic, the model is wearing a blue, hand-embroidered bikini from her own personal collection. Her signature brunette locks are sweeping down across her shoulders as she smiles for the camerawhile standing in front of the ocean.

The Bedazzled actress posted another snap wearing a white coverup on top of her bikini. Hurley was photographed rocking a stylish pair of sunglasses as the sun beams down on her tanned skin.

She posted the second photo with the caption: “Wish you were here @elizabethhurleybeach #goldleafshirt pic by @damianhurley1.”

Hurley’s latest photo was a pic taken at the night time during her vacation to India.

“Bombay nights @elizabethhurleybeach #PanamaHoodie @damianhurley1,” she captioned the pic.

Not only have Elizabeth and her son Damien been spending time together on vacation in India, but also they recently shared the screen together on an episode of The Royals. In the popular E! drama, the 14-year-old took on the role of Prince Hansel.

Audiences seemed to love Damien. One viewer summed up the viewer’s reaction by saying: “Damien Hurley aka Prince Hansel is so fabulous! I like him already!” according to Daily Mail.

[H/T Daily Mail]