Elizabeth Hurley Bares Her Body For Bikini Bike Ride

When one thinks of getting ready for going for a bike ride, they might imagine just throwing on some shorts and a t-shirt, maybe some tennis shoes, and taking off. Elizabeth Hurley, however, does pretty much everything sexier than everyone else, so when she goes for a bike ride, she’s nothing less than stunning.

Life is a beautiful ride @elizabethhurleybeach #saltwaterbikini #rosashirt @velaaprivateisland 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:18am PST

The Bedazzled actress stunned in a two-piece striped bikini, mostly hidden beneath a sheer white top that showed off just enough cleavage to be risqué.

Having taken a bit of a break from the big screen, Hurley took on a role in E!’s soap opera style drama The Royals back in 2013 and the show began airing in 2015. The season three finale recently aired, and it was announced that the show had been picked up for a fourth season by the network.

Final episode of #theroyals season 3 coming up tomorrow on E 😘 @alexandrapark1 @tommyae A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Tantrums and tiaras galore. Coming up, final episode #theroyals season 3 this Sunday @alexandrapark1 @marthamedeiroslabel @freddie_leiba 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Once heralded as the most beautiful woman in the world based on the flawless symmetry of her facial features, Elizabeth Hurley shows absolutely no signs of slowing down or fading beauty.

Feels like Sunday morning @elizabethhurleybeach #GypsyTunic 📷 @damianhurley1 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:53am PST

