Eliza Dushku Reveals Details About Her Battle With Drug Addiction

Actress Eliza Dushku has opened up about the depths of her addiction problems for the first time. The 36-year-old has never hidden the fact that she is sober, but she has not spoken about why she did not drink until now.

The Bring It On star opened about about her issues warning a group of young people at the Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in New Hampshire, New England Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress was at the event at the request of Mark Wahlberg’s brother, Jim. She revealed to the 8,000 middle and high school students that she is both a recovering drug addict and alcoholic. She talked of how she began using drugs at 14-years-old and said, “Something a lot of people don’t know about me is that I am an alcoholic and I was a drug addict for a lot of years.”

“You hear people say ‘I am that’ because I am that and I’m always going to be that but the difference between me an alcoholic of drug addict that still drinks and does drugs is that I am sober.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress said, “I loved the first time I took a drug because I loved how it made me feel, I loved the way it made me not feel and I didn’t have to feel. It was fun and I loved it until it wasn’t.”

She continued, “Drugs didn’t love me, they didn’t love my family. They definitely didn’t love my friends that died, I have a lot of friends that are dead.”

Eliza told the students that at one point her problem with drugs got so bad her family banned her from seeing her niece, Sofia, who was a toddler at the time. The actress told the summit that her brother was right in banning her from seeing her niece.

“I’m a good person but when I did drugs and I drank, I didn’t make good decisions… And all it takes is one bad decision.”

It was her family that motivated her to get sober but that is the reason she stays sober.

Up Next: George Michael’s Cause Of Death Revealed

“I got sober at first for my family because I had gotten to a point where I felt so sick about myself, I was depressed I didn’t like myself but I love my family,” she said. “I got sober for my family, but today I’m sober for me, and I’m sober for you. Drugs and alcohol are powerful, but we are more powerful.”

The actress admitted that there was a moment when she almost relapsed. Three years ago when her father Phillip was dying of cancer one of his pills fell on the ground and she was tempted, but she knew sobriety was too important.

Now in her sober state, Eliza has gone back to college at the age of 36 and says she can still dance on tables and can connect with people while still loving her life drug free.

More News:

George Michael’s Boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, Graphically Breaks His Silence With Two Words

New Big Bang Theory Details Have Been Released, And It’s Time To Get Excited

Coco Becomes No. 1 At The Booty Party With New Pic

[H/T Daily Mail]