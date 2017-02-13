Sons Of Anarchy: Edward James Olmos Cast In Mayans MC

Engines are revving on the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series Mayans MC, as the FX pilot is set to begin filming next month.

Kurt Sutter & company are right in the thick of casting the show, and the first actor has been confirmed to appear in the series.

Edward James Olmos, the star of Stand And Deliver, has been cast in the spin-off show.

According to Deadline’s report, Olmos will star as Felipe Reyes – the father to main protagonist EZ Reyes. His character will be a former Mexican patriarch, who is having a difficult time burying his past and moving into a brighter future.

With one role now in place, it’s likely that more announcements regarding the show will appear in the coming week.

Olmos is a veteran of television, having recurring roles in quite a few prominent shows. The actor starred in Battlestar Galactica, Miami Vice, Dexter, and Agents Of SHIELD.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves