New Study Reveals Most Popular HBO Series In Each State

Streaming sites are quickly becoming the modern standard in television, and HBO has embraced that trend in the best possible way. Through services like HBO GO and HBO NOW, viewers can watch the premium network’s entire library of original programming. Whether you want to watch the latest episodes of current shows, or binge straight through a classic series, HBO allows you to watch all they have to offer, at any given time.

Because of these great opportunities, millions of users across the country stream HBO shows on a regular basis. Which series got viewed the most last year? The answer may surprise you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

West Frontier and CableTV.com joined forces to break down the total users on HBO streaming services, what they were watching, and which states favored which shows. At the conclusion of the study, it was revealed that Divorce – the freshman comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church – was the streamed more than any other series. Yes, even more than new hit Westworld, and perennial favorite Oz.

You may be surprised that Game Of Thrones wasn’t the most-watched, but there’s a caveat to that. This study focused on shows that were streamed, so anything watched live on the actual channel didn’t count.

To take things even further, CableTV released a full map of each state’s favorite series. Divorce ended up winning 12 out of 50 states, which helped propel it to an overall victory.

While Westworld was a national phenomenon, it was only the top series in three states. It’s interesting that the states in question – Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts – have all legalized the recreational use of marijuana.

There is plenty of hometown love across the country, as shows that have a specific setting tended to win the states they’re based in. Silicon Valley won California, The Wire won Maryland, Deadwood won South Dakota, Treme won Louisiana, Big Love won Utah, and Ballers won Florida.

Deadwood and Treme may have won their individual states, but they came in last in terms of overall streaming throughout the country. That may seem odd, as HBO has been talking about producing a Deadwood film.

Check out the map below for a full look at each state’s favorite series.

Game Of Thrones may not have been one of the most-streamed shows on HBO in 2016, but it was certainly the most popular. The show has broken ratings records for the network, and fans continue to tune into the live broadcasts.

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate season begins July 16.

[Embed id=29782]Game of Thrones[/Embed]

More Game Of Thrones:

·Showrunners Will Not Be Involved With Spinoffs

·Showrunners Confirm Final Season Episode Count

·Season 7 Trailer Reactions