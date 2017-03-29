‘DWTS’ Alum Cheryl Burke to Replace Abby Lee Miller on ‘Dance Moms’

After Abby Lee Miller revealed in an Instagram post that she had quit her popular and long-running Lifetime show, Dance Moms, Entertainment Tonight reports that former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke will be replacing the choreographer on the series.

Burke is set to join the show for the remainder of the season, as Miller has finished filming season 7B of the series.

Miller served as the dramatic force behind Dance Moms for six years, creating plenty of drama on camera as well as beautiful dances. Burke herself is not without experience, as she served as a professional dancer on DWTS for 19 seasons.

A source shares that Dance Moms will resume filming on Wednesday and has been picked up for four more episodes this season.

“It’s a go with or without Abby,” the source said. “It’s been up in the air because the network said it’s either all of the cast or they weren’t doing any [more episodes].”

A second source said that Miller “bolted from [filming] three or four episodes recently,” with another source sharing celebrity choreographer Laurieann Gibson was brought in to teach the dancers in place of Miller.

A source also shared that Miller was “spiraling and making decisions that most people would think are not smart.”

In her Instagram post announcing her departure, Miller wrote that she had been “manipulated, disrespected and used” by producers.

