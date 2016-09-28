Dwayne Johnson Releases Jumanji First Look Of Nick Jonas Looking Tough In The Jungle

Dwayne Johnson just shared another first look of his upcoming movie Jumanji, and this time we get to see a glimpse of singer Nick Jonas.

Jonas looks particularly tough (even standing next to The Rock) in his old-school leather jacket and what appears to be some sort of waxed denim pants. The two stand side by side in a jungle setting and the photo is getting us even more amped for the film.

“Officially welcoming my guy @Nick Jonas to #Jumanji,” Johnson wrote on his Instagram page. “Great dude, great positive energy and very talented. He’s gonna kill this role like I kill things with my bare hands. The jungle awaits. The adventure continues. And ironically the one who sings the most on set is Jack Black. #OnLocation #Hawaii #WelcomeToTheFamilyNick #Jumanji.”

We still don’t know who Jonas is going to play, but we’re happy to see him in costume. It was originally thought Jumanji was going to be a sequel to the first installation, but Johnson revealed it’s actually going to be more of a “continuation.”

Jonas seemed thrilled about his role in the movie and took his own Instagram to post his the first look.

“DJ and I looking tough. JUMANJI It’s going down… This cast, crew and creative team are incredible,” Jonas wrote in his own Instagram post. “So pumped to be alongside @therock @kevinhart4real @jackblack @karengillanofficial in this epic adventure. The journey continues. #hawaii #jumanji.”

We can’t wait for this cinematic journey to begin!

