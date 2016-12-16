Duck Dynasty Stars Will Teach A Fishing Class At Crappie University

If you’ve ever wanted to learn the art of crappie fishing, now you can at the Bossier Parish Community College. Better yet, your teachers can be John Goodwin and Jay Stone of Duck Dynasty. The reality stars will be part of a month-long program teaching the best ways to fish for crappie.

The Crappie University, is a crash course is the sport of crappie fishing. Students will learn about spider rigging, long lining, dock shooting, and pushing crankbaits. So, if you don’t know what any of that means, and you want to learn how to fish like the Duck Dynasty stars, then this course might be for you.

As it turns out, Godwin and Stone have quite the knack for crappie fishing. The two won the 2015 Lake D’Arbonne Crappie Masters event last year, which helped them qualify for the trail’s national championship. Stone even has his own signature technique to catching slab crappie – it’s called “the kitchen sink.”

Both Stone and Godwin will be part of the special instructional staff for Crappie University. They will be responsible for teaching one of the four classes in the course. They will be joined by other professional and master crappie fishermen.

Would you consider learning how to fish from the Duck Dynasty stars?

