Dream Kardashian Turns 1-Month-Old

Little Dream Kardashian is already one month old!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated their little one’s birthday by posting pictures and videos of their little girl. Dream also has her own Instagram, managed by her parents, and one picture shows her in an adorable onesie with blocks that say “1” and Months.”

1 month 💕 A photo posted by Dream Kardashian (@dream) on Dec 11, 2016 at 8:34am PST

Blac Chyna also took to Snapchat to show off her little Dream saying, “Hi pretty girl. Look at those eyes Look at those pretty eyes.”

Kylie Jenner also shared some special moments between her and her niece. Dream is seen smiling at the camera in the arms of her young, entrepreneur aunt.

Jenner didn’t seem to put too much heart into the ongoing legal battle between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian against Blac Chyna.

Hi baby 🙂 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:28am PST

According to Us, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney recently filed documents to block Blac Chyna for trademarking her married name, Angela Renee Kardashian. The reports say the sisters’ brands would “suffer irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register.”

According to other sources, there is no hard feelings as the sister’s will block anyone who try and use their name as a brand.

“It’s a complicated business issue,” one statement said.

Regardless of the family drama, Rob and Blac Chyna are planning their wedding and they have already set a date.

Looks like the couple is on Cloud 9! Congrats to the family of three!

