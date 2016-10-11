Drake and Rihanna Split Up Again, Rapper Spotted Out With India Love

Although it looked like they may be back together for good during the 2016 MTV VMAs, things just didn’t last long enough for the music duo.

They even got matching tatoos and were seen everywhere partying together, however, we all know the risk of getting a love tatoo…The relationship usually becomes less permanent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, Rihanna and Drake have split and have already moved on.

Their on-again and off-again romance has once again come to an end. Drake and Rihanna‘s siesta was short-lived after a brief summer romance.

“Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.”

But let’s not give our hopes up the sources says, “Anything can change between them though, for better or worse. They are still in each other’s lives.”

Drake is reportedly seeing India love.

Another source says, “Drake and India Love have been hooking up for at least a few weeks.”

An insider says that India’s ex was rumored to have cheated on her with Rihanna, so now the tables are turned, “Drake could be hooking up with India Love now to piss off Rihanna, which has clearly worked.”

Whoever they decide to be with, we hope they ultimately end up back together, but this time for good.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.