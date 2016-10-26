Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame Gets Totally Obliterated

Early on Wednesday morning, a man wielding a pickaxe and sledgehammer dressed as a city construction worker and destroyed Donald Trump‘s star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The man, identified as James Otis, said that he was attempting to extract the star in order to auction it off. Otis mentioned that he was going to raise funds for the women who have accused the billionaire real estate mogul of sexual assault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Get Destroyed https://t.co/eMdX7kwYg1 pic.twitter.com/mAdz4QMwmC — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) October 26, 2016

The incident took place around 5:45 a.m. as several onlookers paused to watch Otis hack away at the star. Around 6:15 p.m., an LAPD cruiser arrived on the scene. However, Otis was already long gone.

Shortly before 11 a.m. local time, the LAPD released a statement via Twitter that said the authorities were going to be dispatching a public affairs officer to the scene.

Over the course of the past few months, the GOP presidential nominee has been accused by 11 different women that he either groped them or made other unwanted sexual advances. However, Mr. Trump has vehemently denied these allegations and has stated that he plans on suing the accusers after the presidential election on November 8.

“All of these liars will be sued after the election is over,” Mr. Trump said during a campaign stop in Gettysburg, Pa in late October.

In recognition of his work on NBC’s hit show The Apprentice, the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated the brass star to Mr. Trump in 2007. The Presidential candidate’s wife Melania and sons Donald Jr. and Barron were at his side during the ceremony.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been a hotspot for attention ever since the 70-year-old announced his bid for the White House back in 2015. In January, the star was defaced with a swastika spray-painted over it. In the summer of 2016, an artist from Los Angeles built a miniature razor-wire-topped wall around the boundary of the square, which was an obvious commentary on Mr. Trump’s plans on erected a wall on the U.S. border of Mexico.

Mr. Trump has not yet commented on this latest act of vandalism.

To see the video of Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame being destroyed, go here.

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s star being destroyed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

[H/T Deadline]