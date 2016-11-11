Donald Trump Supporter Has Hilarious Response To Haters

One Donald Trump supporter seriously had one of the most hilarious responses to all of the haters out there. Wearing a red shirt and red bandana, the man took to YouTube to share his commentary on the Presidential Election.

“I want to give my remarks to all of the Trump haters, all of the Hillary Clinton supporters, all of the people that said that my Trump was going to lose,” the man said to the camera. “I say to you this morning the day after the election…” the man said right before having a laughing fit for a solid 30 seconds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While this Donald Trump supporter may be overjoyed that the billionaire real estate tycoon won the Presidential Election, there was definitely a fair share of Americans that had the opposite reaction. In cities all across the United States, throngs of anti-Trump protestors took to the streets to denounce Donald Trump. The hashtag #NotMyPresident even began trending on Twitter.

There’s also been a slew of celebrities that have joined in by sharing their anti-Trump sentiments with the public. Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Sorkin wrote a scathing letter about Donald Trump that he addressed to his wife and daughter. Chelsea Handler broke down crying on her show when discussing how Hillary Clinton was defeated. Also, pop singer Miley Cyrus posted a tearful video after the Election results were announced.

The President-Elect even took to social media to address the protestors.

“Just had a very open and successful presidential election,” he tweeted. “Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

In contrast to the aforementioned celebrities, there were a handful of Hollywood stars and professional athletes that were actually rooting for the former Apprentice star to take the White House. Check out which celebrities wanted to “Make America Great Again” here.

What are your thoughts about this Donald Trump supporter’s response to the Presidential Election?

MORE Donald Trump: Lindsay Lohan Posts Surprisingly Simple Response To Donald Trump Win / Donald Trump Reacts to Nationwide Protests Against His Presidency / Chelsea Handler Breaks Down Discussing Donald Trump’s Win / Donald Trump’s Death Alluded To In NSFW Video From Marilyn Manson / Members Of The View Give Shockingly Fair Treatment Of Donald Trump Victory / Celebrities Congratulate Trump on Social Media

[H/T YouTube: Douglas Blair]